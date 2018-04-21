CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba get group opponents

Related News

Nigeria’s only surviving club in continental football this season, Enyimba International, now know their group opponents in the CAF Confederation Cup following the draws conducted on Saturday.

Enyimba who are two-time CAF Champions League winners have another chance to write their name in the sands of history though this time in the second-tier Confed Cup.

No Nigerian club has won the CAF Confedration in its present format.

The Peoples’ Elephant are housed in Group C where they are placed alongside the trio of Djoliba A.C (Mali), Williamsville A.C (Ivory Coast) and Cara Brazzaville (Congo).

Djoliba, one of Enyimba’s group foes, knocked out another Nigerian club in MFM FC.

Below are the details of the draw:

Group A

ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire)

Raja Club Athletic (Morocco)

AS Vita (DR Congo)

Aduana (Ghana)

Group B

RS Berkane (Morocco)

El Masry (Egypt)

UD Songo (Mozambique)

El Hilal (Sudan)

Group C

Enyimba (Nigeria)

Williamsville (Cote d’Ivoire)

CARA (Congo)

Djoliba (Mali)

Group D

Rayon Sports (Rwanda)

USM Alger (Algeria)

Young Africans (Tanzania)

Gor Mahia (Kenya)