Arsenal: Kanu, Iwobi react to Wenger’s exit

Related News

Two Nigerian football stars, Kanu Nwankwo and Alex Iwobi, have joined the football world to pay glowing tributes to Arsene Wenger as he prepares to quit his role as Arsenal manager.

Kanu and Iwobi represent different generations under Wenger, but the two players were unanimous on the enormous influence Wenger had on their career with the former predicting that it would be difficult to get a perfect replacement for the 68-year old.

“Big shoes for anyone to fill; playing for Arsenal under Arsene was one of the best periods of my career- 2 Premiership, 2 FA Cups, The Invincibles, playing with some of the best-assembled players and influencing millions of fans in Africa to support this great club,” Mr Nwankwo tweeted on Friday.

Iwobi also thanked Wenger for giving him the opportunity to be where he is today.

“For Everything, you’ve done for Arsenal Football Club. For trusting me as a teenager, giving me the opportunity to express myself and grow both as a footballer and as a person. I will forever be grateful to you, boss. Thank you so much,” Iwobi wrote.

In his 22 years as Arsenal coach, Wenger guided the Gunners to seven FA Cup titles and three Premier League trophies.

Some of the remarkable Wenger achievements will include leading Arsenal to an unbeaten run all through the 2003-04 season in the which they earned the tag; The Invincible

Nigeria’s Nwankwo featured prominently in that remarkable run.

Wenger signed Nwankwo from Inter Milan in February 1999.

The former Super Eagles captain made his debut for Gunner against Sheffield United in the FA Cup and went on to win two Premier League and two FA Cup titles during his time with the London club.