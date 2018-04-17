CAF Confederation Cup: Nigeria League champions, Plateau United, crash out

Related News

The reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Plateau United, have been dumped out of the CAF Confederation Cup following their 4-0 defeat away to USM Alger of Algeria on Tuesday.

Plateau United had won the first leg 2-1 in Lagos but Tuesday’s 4-0 defeat meant they were edged out on a 5-2 aggregate scoreline.

USM Alger scored two goals in each half of Tuesday’s second leg game to book their place in the group phase of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Plateau United had started out in the Champions League before dropping to the second-tier Confed Cup. But the Nigerian league champions could still not hold their own and have now exited continental football for the season.

The remaining three Nigerian clubs, Enyimba, Akwa United and MFM FC will be in action on Wednesday as they attempt to navigate their own way into the money-spinning group phase of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Enyimba will be in action in Calabar where they will be up against Bidvest Wits who they forced to a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

On their part, MFM FC have a tough task in their hands having lost at home to Djoliba AC and are now looking to turn the tables in Bamako.

The last Nigerian flag bearers, Akwa United, have 2-0 deficit from their first leg away clash against Sudanese club Al Ittihad.