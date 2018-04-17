Countdown Russia 2018: Update on Nigeria’s Group D opponents

Related News

Croatia to play Brazil at Anfield to prepare for Nigeria

The Croatia national football team will play five-time World Cup winners, Brazil on June 3 at Anfield as they continue their preparations for their World cup opener against Nigeria at Kaliningrad on June 16. The match will be played at Anfield a day after the Super Eagles face England at Wembley. They are also scheduled to face off against the Terenga Lions of Senegal at the Stadion Gradski on June 7.

Valverde calms Argentine nerves

There were rumours in March that the Argentina football Association had requested Barcelona to rest Lionel Messi, as concerns were raised on the number of matches he has had to play this season for La Liga leaders.

But on Monday, at a press conference, the manager, Ernesto Valverde, sought to calm the fears of Argentines who feel Messi will burn out before the World Cup that is now less than 60 days. “There’s a possibility that [Messi] rests, as is the case with other players.

“But there’s nothing to worry about. He played well the other day against Valencia. I don’t know what else to say, but they can relax in Argentina.

“There’s a long way to go before the World Cup,” he added.

Aguero doubtful for Russia

Manchester City announced on Tuesday that Sergio Aguero had undergone knee surgery with his rehabilitation period not disclosed.

Iceland will use Ghana to prepare for Nigeria

The President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi disclosed on Tuesday that the Black Stars would play a friendly match against the Iceland national team in June. This would be Iceland playing a country that matches Nigeria’s profile just weeks before their meeting at the Volgograd Arena on June 22.