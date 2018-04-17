Watch some Nigerian goals last weekend

Related News

Mikel Obi opens CSL account

A quick turn and some guile were on display as Mikel Obi scored his first league goal for Tianjin Teda in their 2-1 over Guangzhou R&F last Sunday. The Super Eagles captain, given the license to make runs into opponent’s boxes turned his marker to guide the ball past the goalkeeper. That was the equaliser on 27 minutes and Hui Jiakang got the winner two minutes later. Teda are eighth on the table with eight points from six matches.

Musa gets first league goal on CSKA return

Ahmed Musa is putting in the minutes in Russia and he finally got on the score sheet in the league as his goal was the much-needed equaliser away to UFA at the Stadion Neftyanik on Saturday. The Nigerian scored in the 78th minute through a right-footed half volley after Fedor Chalov set him up with a glancing header. Musa had a chance for a second in the 80th minute but the goalkeeper made a fine save from his rasping effort. CSKA are fifth on the table, 10 points off league leaders, Locomotiv Moscow.

Hilary Gong on song again in Slovakia

Hilary Gong was again on song for AS Trencin in the league playoffs on Saturday as he scored his seventh and eighth goals of the league season in a 3-1 win away to Slovan Bratislava. His first came from a blistering run from the halfway line on 15 minutes and the second a tap-in after Bratislava’s goalkeeper had gone AWOL in the third minute of added time.

Ogu scores 3rd league goal

John Ogu is motoring quite well towards the 2018 world Cup as last Sunday, he showcased his improved form by leading Hapoel Be’er Sheva back from a two-goal deficit at home to Hapoel Haifa. Ogu scored with a powerful header in the 79th minute and Ben Basat completed the comeback with an own goal on the dot of full time. This was Ogu’s third goal in 22 league appearances as Hapoel Be’er Sheva led the Championship Round in Israel by seven points.

Ajagun on target in Holland

Abdul Ajagun was on target for the eighth time this season for Kortrijk on Saturday in the 2-0 win over Lierse in the Belgian First Division A playoffs. The former Nigeria U-20 captain blasted a left-footed shot past the Lierse goalkeeper on 33 minutes to give his side the 2-0 win.