Nigeria League Round-Up: El Kanemi crush Heartland in Maiduguri

El-Kanemi Warriors secured the biggest win of the Nigeria Professional Football League Match Day 17 games played on Sunday across the country as they pummeled Heartland FC 3-0 in Maiduguri.

Two goals from striker Anthony Yeful and another from Bello Koformata gave the Warriors the commanding victory.

In Port Harcourt, Nasarawa United’s struggles on the road continued as they were beaten 1-0 by Rivers United at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

Sochima Elum was the hero, scoring the winning goal for the home team as early as the 3rd minute.

Also, Sunshine Stars boosted their stuttering campaign with a 2-1 win over Wikki Tourists; thanks to goals from Sikiru Alimi and Franklin Sasere.

There was disappointment in Enugu where Rangers were held to a goalless draw by struggling Kwara United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Elsewhere, a well-struck penalty kick from Joshua Agboola canceled out Obi Samson’s strike as Abia Warriors drew 1-1 with Katsina United at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

It was alleged that stalemate in Umuahia did not go down well with the home fans.

“Abia Warriors fans turned football to WAR as they threatened and beat officials after the game in Umuahia.

“Katsina United Cameraman Bashir was also beaten black-blue.

“His camera was seized and the tape in the camera was removed.

“He (Bashir) has been rushed to Federal Medical Centre in Umuahia for treatment.” a source in Umuahia alleged.

Nigeria Professional Football League – Match Day 17 Results

Rivers United FC 1:0 Nasarawa United

Abia Warriors 1:1 Katsina United

El Kanemi Warriors 3:0 Heartland

Sunshine Stars 2:1 Wikki Tourists

Enugu Rangers 0:0 Kwara United

Go Round 1:1 Niger Tornadoes