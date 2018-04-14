Man City edge closer to Premier League title with victory over Spurs

Related News

Manchester City are a step closer to winning the Premier League title after they ended their recent poor run with a 3-1 away win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at the Wembley stadium.

City had lost three successive games including the Manchester derby last weekend which denied them an early coronation as the new Premier League kings.

However, on Saturday, Pep Guardiola’s men were back in their right element to pick all three points on offer in London.

The Cityzens profited from first-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan, before Raheem Sterling netted in the second period to put the game to bed after Christian Eriksen had given Spurs a slight lifeline.

Victory for Man City now leaves Guardiola just three points away from earning his first ever Premier League title and City’s third, while defeat for Spurs ends a 14-game unbeaten run in the league for Mauricio Pochettino’s charges.