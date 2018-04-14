EPL: Giroud helps Chelsea secure comeback win over Southampton

Giroud picks the ball after scoring the first goal (Photo Credit: BBC Sport on Twitter)

Olivier Giroud came off the bench to score two goals on Saturday as Chelsea came from behind to beat Southampton 2-3 in their Premier League clash at Saint Marys.

Southampton who are yet to win any Premier League game on home soil in 2018 looked like they were going to get it right against the Blues.

The home side had already raced to a two-goal lead before Antonio Conte moved to take out Alvaro Morata for Giroud.

That proved to be a wise descion as Chelsea scored three times in the space of eight minutes to turn the game on its head.

Giroud netted on either side of a goal from Eden Hazard.

The result means that Southampton remain inside the Premier league relegation zone while Chelsea stay fifth in the division – six points clear of sixth-placed Arsenal.

Nigeria international Victor Moses was given a cameo role in Saturday’s early kickoff in the Premier League; replacing Hazard in the 86th minute.

