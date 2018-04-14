Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

El Kanemi Warriors v Heartland @El Kanemi Stadium @4pm on April 15

These two relegation battlers should be up for the fight when they face off in Maiduguri on Sunday. After 16 matches, Heartland are 18th on the table with 17 points while El Kanemi are 19th with 16 points, having played a game less. Reports during the week indicate the Owerri side has appointed a Turkish coach, 56- year-old Mehmet Tayfun, who has come in from Boluspor FC to help them escape their relegation worries – a move that has been hailed by the players. For Imama Amapakabo, he just needs points, which means his players must get goals and make their stadium a fortress. So far, they have played seven at home and won four, drawing three.

Current Form: El Kanemi [L-L-W-D-D]; Heartland [D-W-D-L-L]

Head to head

17/09/16 NPF El Kanemi 1 – 0 Heartland

08/05/16 NPF Heartland 2 – 1 El Kanemi

15/11/15 NPF Heartland 2 – 1 El Kanemi

15/07/15 NPF El Kanemi 1 – 1 Heartland

21/09/14 NPF El Kanemi 2 – 1 Heartland

Prediction: El Kanemi 2-1 Heartland

Tottenham v Man. City @Wembley Stadium @7:45pm on April 14

A supposed procession for Manchester City has turned into a dreary walk as they seek to wrap up the English Premier League title. This weekend they are away to Tottenham on Saturday hurting from UCL exit and a real fear for the trip to Wembley because Spurs also press high with great energy just like Liverpool. Pep Guardiola was sent to the stands on Tuesday – he will be present on the Wembley touchline but his midfield heartbeat, Fernandinho will be absent as he starts a two-match suspension after collecting his 10th booking of the season against Manchester United last weekend. Guardiola says, “Every game we need to think about the points we need to be champions”. Will they gain any points against Tottenham on Sunday?

Current Form: Tottenham [W-W-W-W-L]; Man. City [L-L-W-L]

Head to head

16/12/17 PRL Man. City 4 – 1 Tottenham

29/07/17 ICC Man. City 3 – 0 Tottenham

21/01/17 PRL Man. City 2 – 2 Tottenham

02/10/16 PRL Tottenham 2 – 0 Man. City

14/02/16 PRL Man. City 1 – 2 Tottenham

Prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Man. City

AC Milan v Napoli @San Siro @2pm on April 15

Napoli are on an average run at the moment with two wins from their last five matches but away to AC Milan on Sunday, they will be quietly confident because their manager, Maurizio Sarri has not lost in seven confrontations with the Milan club at Napoli and at Empoli and Milan boasting just one victory over the Neapolitans in their last 13 confrontations.

Milan’s task has been made harder because of the enforced absences of captain Leonardo Bonucci and central defensive partner, Alessio Romagnoli, which means Gennaro Gattuso must draft in Cristian Zapata, who has played just one match this year. Napoli have to win all their remaining matches, which includes a trip to the Allianz Stadium next weekend to face Juventus. Lose or draw at the San Siro and they will be handing a big advantage to Juventus in the Scudetto race.

Current Form: AC Milan [D-D-L-W-L]; Napoli [W-D-W-D-L]

Head to head

18/11/17 SEA Napoli 2 – 1 Milan

21/01/17 SEA Milan 1 – 2 Napoli

27/08/16 SEA Napoli 4 – 2 Milan

22/02/16 SEA Napoli 1 – 1 Milan

04/10/15 SEA Milan 0 – 4 Napoli

Prediction: Milan 1-2 Napoli

Barcelona v Valencia @Camp Nou @3:15pm on April 14

How will Barcelona react to their unexpected exit from the Champions League at the hands of AS Roma? Their manager, Ernesto Valverde has told his players they have to forget about the 3-0 defeat last Tuesday and focus on ensuring they don’t falter in their chase of La Liga title. Valverde revealed at the pre-match conference, “If we continue to dwell on that game and think about, we will keep losing.” Valencia are the opponents on Saturday with a feel-good factor pervading as they have won five consecutive league games and are in third place, 14 points behind their hosts. If the Catalans prevail against Valencia, they will be setting a new Spanish record of going unbeaten in 38 consecutive league matches.

Current Form: Barcelona [W-W-D-W-W]; Valencia [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

Thu 08/02/18 CDR Valencia 0 – 2 Barcelona

Thu 01/02/18 CDR Barcelona 1 – 0 Valencia

Sun 26/11/17 LAL Valencia 1 – 1 Barcelona

Sun 19/03/17 LAL Barcelona 4 – 2 Valencia

Sat 22/10/16 LAL Valencia 2 – 3 Barcelona

Prediction: Barcelona 2-2 Valencia