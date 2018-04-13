Bayern appoints Niko Kovac new coach

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - January 21, 2018 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Croatian Niko Novac will take over as Bayern Munich coach next season, succeeding Jupp Heynckes.

Heynckes, brought in after Italian Carlo Ancelotti’s sack, is leaving at the end of the season, the German champions said on Friday.

Heynckes is in his second spell at Bayern, with his first ending with victory in the 2013 Champions League final and is billed to take on Real Madrid at the semi-finals of the tournament.

“Niko Kovac will be the new coach from July 1, 2018,” Bayern Sports Director Hasan Salihamidzic said in a statement.

He added that “we agreed yesterday on a three-year contract.” (Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.