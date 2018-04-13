Bayern appoints Niko Kovac new coach

Related News

Croatian Niko Novac will take over as Bayern Munich coach next season, succeeding Jupp Heynckes.

Heynckes, brought in after Italian Carlo Ancelotti’s sack, is leaving at the end of the season, the German champions said on Friday.

Heynckes is in his second spell at Bayern, with his first ending with victory in the 2013 Champions League final and is billed to take on Real Madrid at the semi-finals of the tournament.

“Niko Kovac will be the new coach from July 1, 2018,” Bayern Sports Director Hasan Salihamidzic said in a statement.

He added that “we agreed yesterday on a three-year contract.” (Reuters/NAN)