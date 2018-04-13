UCL Semi-final draws | Bayern to face Real Madrid

Related News

After the drama and extreme emotional heights of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, the draws for the semi-finals have been made with Bayern Munich, five-time winners, against the defending champions and 12-time winners, Real Madrid.

The other semi-final will see five-time winners, Liverpool, at home in the first leg against AS Roma, who are yet to win the big-eared trophy but performed way beyond expectations by knocking out the mighty Barcelona in the last round.

Before the draws were made, Bayern’s Thomas Muller said, “It’ll be an exciting semi-final, whoever we get. We have enough quality and threat up top to go far”, while his younger teammate, Joshua Kimmich said, “We were narrowly knocked out by Real Madrid last season, so if we get them I wouldn’t mind a bit of revenge. Whoever comes out, though, we want to reach the final.”

The first legs come up on April 24 and 25 with the second legs scheduled for May 1 and 2.