Europa League: Arsenal, Atletico march Into semi-final

Related News

It was another dramatic night across Europe as Semi finalists emerged in the Europa League.

Premier League side Arsenal booked their place in the semi-final with a 2-2 draw against CSKA Moscow, with Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey providing late goals to seal their fate into the final four.

Meanwhile, Red Bull Salzburg and Marseille completed massive comebacks in front of their home crowds to move into the next round.

Red Bull Salzburg overturned a 4-2 opening leg deficit against Lazio with a 4-1 victory in Austria, while Ligue 1 side Marseille scored five goals against Red Bull Leipzig to get past the German Bundesliga club.

For Salzburg, all four goals came after halftime, with the decisive finish from Stefan Lainer coming with 14 minutes remaining in the match.

In Portugal, Atletico Madrid fell 1-0 to Sporting CP behind Fredy Montero’s lone finish, but it wasn’t enough for the Portuguese side to move through to the semifinals.

Full results

CSKA Moscow 2-2 (3-6 on agg.) Arsenal

Red Bull Salzburg 4-1 (6-5 on agg.) Lazio

Marseille 5-2 (5-3 on agg.) Red Bull Leipzig

Sporting CP 1-0 (1-2 on agg.) Atletico Madrid