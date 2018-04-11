Champions League: Real Madrid, Bayern secure semi-final ticket

Related News

Despite failing to get the kind of result many would have predicted on Wednesday night, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have done enough to qualify for the semifinal of the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a 98th-minute penalty as Real Madrid sensationally booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Champions League with a 4-3 aggregate win over Juventus.

After scoring three goals in the first leg in Turin, many were expecting Real Madrid to stroll into the semi-final on home soil, but that was not the case as Juventus caused a stir canceling out the defending champions’ advantage.

Mario Mandzukic scored two goals and Blaise Matuidi had one to give Juventus a 3-0 lead on the night.

It was already appearing that the game would be heading for extra-time, but Real Madrid were awarded a penalty in stoppage time when Benatia bundled Vazquez to the ground.

After Buffon had been sent off for dissent, Ronaldo smashed the ball past Juventus’ substitute goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

In the other game, Bayern Munich and Sevilla played a barren draw but it was enough for the Germans who had won the first leg 2-1.

The four semifinalists for the champions league are Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern and Roma.

The draws for the semi-final will be conducted on Friday.