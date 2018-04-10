Man City vs Liverpool (LIVE UPDATES): Guardiola Out To Snatch Champions League Semi Final Ticket

The odds are against Manchester City to make it to the semi-final stage of the UEFA Champions League after their 3-0 loss to Liverpool last week at Anfield.
That nonetheless, Pep Guardiola and his players are not ruling themselves out of contention as they seek to produce one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history.
The Cityzens know the semi-final ticket is literally in the hands of Liverpool now but they are ready to snatch same as they look to equal their 2015/16 when they made it to the last four.
Indeed fireworks are expected at the Etihad Stadium with two English clubs hoping to stay in the hunt for glory in Europe.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for all the Live Updates… Kickoff is 7.45pm
TEAM NEWS
MANCHESTER CITY XI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Sterling, Bernardo, Jesus
MANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Bravo, Aguero, Kompany, Foden, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Delph
LIVERPOOL XI: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Salah, Firmino
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES: Mignolet, Clyne, Moreno, Klavan, Solanke, Ings, Woodburn
Kick off at the Etihad
Gabriel Jesus with opening goal for City
Bruyne fails to find the target with a shot from outside the box
David Silva tries a cross but Can Dijk clears
Yellow card for Edeerson and Mane
Liverpool front three are playing very high up the pitch with the aim of restricting the time that the City defence are able to spend on the ball. It is leaving plenty of space in the middle
Manchester City keep pressing as they hope to turn the tables
Bruyne from Manchester City chips the ball into the penalty box but promptly cleared
It’s been a ‘colourful’ match with six yellow cards already given
CHANCE! Bernardo is also causing problems for Robertson on the opposite flank but after twisting and turning, his well-struck shot is deflected
Leroy Sane gets the ball in the net but he is ruled offside
Two minutes before half time still Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool
Miss!!! Chamberlain fails to hit the net
Half Time Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool
Liverpool with just two shots all through the first half and both coming from Chamberlain
In Rome it is also 1-0 In favour of Roma against Barcelona
Guardiola sent to the stands
No substitutes from the two managers yet as action is already underway in the second half
City haven’t come out with the spark they had in the first half, and seem to be just easing their way back into this one
GOAL!! Liverpool scores and who else Mohamed Salah the scorer
In Rome… Roma are fighting back 2-0 now
De Bruyne shoots from outside the box, but Loris Karius has it under control
Raheem Sterling on the turf after a tackle from van Dijk
Silva is off the field and replaced by Sergio Aguero in a tactical substitution.
GOAL…… Liverpool makes it 2-1
Roberto Firmino gives the Reds the lead