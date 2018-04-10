Man City vs Liverpool (LIVE UPDATES): Guardiola Out To Snatch Champions League Semi Final Ticket

Related News

The odds are against Manchester City to make it to the semi-final stage of the UEFA Champions League after their 3-0 loss to Liverpool last week at Anfield.

That nonetheless, Pep Guardiola and his players are not ruling themselves out of contention as they seek to produce one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history.

The Cityzens know the semi-final ticket is literally in the hands of Liverpool now but they are ready to snatch same as they look to equal their 2015/16 when they made it to the last four.

Indeed fireworks are expected at the Etihad Stadium with two English clubs hoping to stay in the hunt for glory in Europe.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for all the Live Updates… Kickoff is 7.45pm

TEAM NEWS

MANCHESTER CITY XI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Sterling, Bernardo, Jesus

MANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Bravo, Aguero, Kompany, Foden, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Delph

LIVERPOOL XI: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Salah, Firmino

LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES: Mignolet, Clyne, Moreno, Klavan, Solanke, Ings, Woodburn

Kick off at the Etihad

Gabriel Jesus with opening goal for City

Bruyne fails to find the target with a shot from outside the box

David Silva tries a cross but Can Dijk clears

Yellow card for Edeerson and Mane

Liverpool front three are playing very high up the pitch with the aim of restricting the time that the City defence are able to spend on the ball. It is leaving plenty of space in the middle

Manchester City keep pressing as they hope to turn the tables

Bruyne from Manchester City chips the ball into the penalty box but promptly cleared

It’s been a ‘colourful’ match with six yellow cards already given

CHANCE! Bernardo is also causing problems for Robertson on the opposite flank but after twisting and turning, his well-struck shot is deflected

Leroy Sane gets the ball in the net but he is ruled offside

Two minutes before half time still Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool

Miss!!! Chamberlain fails to hit the net

Half Time Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool

Liverpool with just two shots all through the first half and both coming from Chamberlain

In Rome it is also 1-0 In favour of Roma against Barcelona

Guardiola sent to the stands

No substitutes from the two managers yet as action is already underway in the second half

City haven’t come out with the spark they had in the first half, and seem to be just easing their way back into this one

GOAL!! Liverpool scores and who else Mohamed Salah the scorer

In Rome… Roma are fighting back 2-0 now

De Bruyne shoots from outside the box, but Loris Karius has it under control

Raheem Sterling on the turf after a tackle from van Dijk

Silva is off the field and replaced by Sergio Aguero in a tactical substitution.

GOAL…… Liverpool makes it 2-1

Roberto Firmino gives the Reds the lead