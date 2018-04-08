Nigeria League Round-Up: Lobi Stars beat El-Kanemi to stay top

Related News

Lobi Stars of Makurdi now enjoy a five-point cushion at the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League table.

This follows their 1-0 win against El-Kanemi Warriors on Sunday at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi.

Samad Kadiri scored what was Lobi Stars’ winning goal from the penalty spot in the 66th minute.

It was the former Sunshine Stars forward’s sixth goal of the campaign.

Lobi now have 30 points, five more than second-placed Kano Pillars.

At the New Jos Stadium, Kano Pillars held their hosts Wikki Tourists to a 1-1 draw.

Nafiu Kabuga gave Wikki the lead from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute before Ibrahim Alhassan leveled scores for the visitors seven minutes after

Junior Lokosa who is the League top scorer with 14 goals fired blanks in the game and was replaced in the 68th minute by Adamu Hassan.

Elsewhere, former champions Enugu Rangers were beaten 1-0 by Niger Tornadoes in Minna.

Yobe Desert Stars also defeated Go Round FC 1-0 with substitute James Odeh scoring the winner 12 minutes from time.

In Nnewi, FC IfeanyiUbah bounced back from the midweek 4-0 loss to Kano Pillars by beating Sunshine Stars 3-1.

On their part, Abia Warriors extended their unbeaten run to six games after batting to a barren draw against Heartland in Owerri.

In the last match day 16 encounter on Sunday, Katsina United secured a 2-1 home win against Rivers United.

MATCHDAY 16 RESULTS

Katsina Utd 2-1 Rivers Utd

FCIU 3-1 Sunshine Stars

Tornadoes 1-0 Rangers

Yobe DS 1-0 Go Round

Heartland 0-0 Abia Warriors

Lobi 1-0 El-Kanemi

Wikki 1-1 Kano Pillars