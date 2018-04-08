CAF Confederation Cup: Djoliba AC stun MFM

Related News

The hopes of Lagos-based club, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Footall Club, making it into the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup suffered a big blow on Sunday.

The Olukoya Boys were beaten 1-0 at the Agege Stadium by Malian club, Djoliba AC.

MFM before now have been near invincible at the Soccer Temple; but they were a shadow of themselves in Sunday’s first leg CAF Confederation Cup playoff tie.

Their Malian opponent proved too experienced for them with Mohamed Cisse’s 75th-minute strike helping the visitors take a vital away victory into the return leg in Mali.

Sunday was the first time MFM will be losing a continental game at home, and they will now be facing a daunting test in the return leg.

After they were bundled out of the CAF Champions League, fans of the Lagos club were hoping to see an improved side in the second tier continental club championship, only to be left disappointed.

To qualify for the group stage, MFM FC will need to beat Djoliba AC convincingly in next week’s away fixture.

Indeed, Djoliba will be proud of themselves that they finally ended their poor run against Nigerian teams; having lost in past meetings with the likes of Warri Wolves, Shooting Stars and Sunshine Stars among others