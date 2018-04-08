EPL: Iwobi shines as Arsenal beat Southampton in five-goal thriller

Related News

Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi, put up a good show on Sunday as he provided two assists that aided Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Southampton in their Premier League clash at the Emirates.

Iwobi was in action from start to finish as the Gunners recorded their sixth successive win across all competitions.

Danny Welbeck netted a brace in a game which saw both sides end with only 10 men.

Southampton took an early lead when mistakes from several Arsenal defenders and Petr Cech saw the ball bounce through to Shane Long and the Ireland forward finished from close range.

The Gunners leveled matters just before the half-hour mark with their first attempt on target through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Welbeck then grabbed his first in seven league games when his effort from outside the box was deflected past goalkeeper Alex McCarthy via the unfortunate Maya Yoshida’s boot.

Hughes sent on Charlie Austin late on and within minutes the former QPR man had found an equaliser.

But with just nine minutes left on the clock, Welbeck grabbed the winner, moments after a poor miss from close range. The former Manchester United forward rose highest at the back post to head home Iwobi’s hanging cross.

Arsenal will next travel to Russia where they face CSKA Moscow in a second leg the Europa League quarter-final tie.

The Gunners have a 4-1 advantage from the first leg.