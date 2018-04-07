CAF Confederation Cup: Plateau United Beat USM Alger in Lagos

Related News

Plateau United on Saturday secured a 2-1 win over Algerian club, US Alger, in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup playoff tie.

Plateau United who have been forced out of their traditional home ground in Jos for their continental matches made do with the Agege stadium in Lagos and they were able to secure victory; albeit a narrow one.

The reigning Nigerian League champions will have themselves to blame for failing to make the best use of the numerous chances that came their way.

King Osanga got the opening goal for Plateau United in the 18th minute and that was the only goal all through the first half.

The Algerians stepped up their play in the second half and they were able to restore parity midway after the restart through Yaya Fatou.

Substitute Emmanuel James ensured that Plateau United claim the home win after finding the net in the second half as the tie ended 2-1.

As it is stands, Plateau United are walking a tightrope in their quest for qualification for the group phase of the CAF Confederation Cup as they were only able to beat their Algerian opponent just by a goal margin.

The daunting task for Plateau United now is to see if they can keep this slim advantage in the second leg.

Many recall that MFM FC were in this similar situation in which they beat MC Alger 2-1 at home only to be pummeled 6-1 in the second leg.

The Plateau United-USM Alger second leg tie is to be played between April 17,18 and 19.