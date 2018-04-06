CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba secure away draw against Bidvest Wits

Related News

CAF Confederation Cup campaigners, Enyimba International, on Friday forced Bidvest Wits to a 1-1 in the first leg of their playoff tie.

Daine Klate found the opening goal for the reigning PSL champions as early as the third-minute with a strike at the back post following a mistake by the Enyimba defense to make it 1-0.

The seven-time Nigeria league champions did not take long to respond as Ibrahim Mustapha equalised two minutes later with a cool finish against the run of play to make it 1-1.

Mustapha nearly sent the Nigerian side ahead in the 21st minute with a header that narrowly sailed over the bar following a quick counter-attack.

Six minutes before the break, Thobani Mnwango was unfortunate not to have made it 2-1 for the Clever Boys as his header sailed wide of the target following a pin-point cross from Klate.

There were a couple of chances for both teams in the second half but none was converted as the tie ended 1-1 with Enyimba holding a slight advantage heading into the second leg.