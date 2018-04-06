CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba secure away draw against Bidvest Wits

Enyimba FC

CAF Confederation Cup campaigners, Enyimba International, on Friday forced Bidvest Wits to a 1-1 in the first leg of their playoff tie.

Daine Klate found the opening goal for the reigning PSL champions as early as the third-minute with a strike at the back post following a mistake by the Enyimba defense to make it 1-0.

The seven-time Nigeria league champions did not take long to respond as Ibrahim Mustapha equalised two minutes later with a cool finish against the run of play to make it 1-1.

Mustapha nearly sent the Nigerian side ahead in the 21st minute with a header that narrowly sailed over the bar following a quick counter-attack.

Six minutes before the break, Thobani Mnwango was unfortunate not to have made it 2-1 for the Clever Boys as his header sailed wide of the target following a pin-point cross from Klate.

There were a couple of chances for both teams in the second half but none was converted as the tie ended 1-1 with Enyimba holding a slight advantage heading into the second leg.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.