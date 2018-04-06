France thrash Nigeria‎ 8-0

Related News

The work before newly installed Falcons’ head coach, Thomas Dennerby, is now very clear after he oversaw the 8-0 thrashing handed out on Friday night by France’s women’s national team. And praise must be given to the goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, who made save after save, especially in the second half.

The French team scored thrice in the first half. Eugenie Le Sommer opened the scoring after 20 minutes. Valerie Gauvin added the second 17 minutes after, and Gaetane Thiney scored the third on the stroke of halftime. The French had 67 per cent possession and five shots on target while the Nigerian team had none.

Dennerby made changes at the beginning of the second half as Ugo Njoku and Glory Ogbonna came on for Josephine Chukwunonye and Ngozi Ebere but the changes seemed to have weakened the Falcons as the French team scored five goals in the second stanza.

The goals rush in the second half began on the hour through Aminata Diallo. Just a minute before the goal, Eugénie Le Sommer had produced a mazy run and a thunderous shot that was well held by Chiamaka Nnadozie but Diallo beat Nnadozie for the fourth with a rasping effort from the edge of the box.

Gauvin got the fifth in the 70th minute as Ouleymata Sarr’s shot fell kindly for her to put past Nnadozie. The Nigerian goalkeeper then saved a bicycle kick from Le Sommer in the 73rd minute.

A break down the right flank on 78 minutes produced Gauvin’s brace and that was quickly followed by an own goal from Faith Ikidi. Marie-Charlotte Leger completed the rout with a well-placed shot three minutes into added time.