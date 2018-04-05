Europa League: Iwobi in action as Arsenal down CSKA Moscow

Related News

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi came in as a second-half substitute as Arsenal romped to a 4-1-win in their Europa League quarter-final tie against CSKA Moscow at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

The Gunners took the lead inside nine minutes through Aaron Ramsey, but were pegged back not long after by a superb free-kick from Aleksandr Golovin.

However, Arsenal got back in front as a foul on Mesut Ozil gave Arsenal a spot kick, and Alexandre Lacazette calmly converted.

Ramsey then added his second with an incredible mid-air backheel finish, and Lacazette bagged again before the break as Arsene Wenger’s side went in 4-1 up at half-time.

There were no goals in the second half but the Gunners seemed to have done enough to put one foot in the semi-final of the Europa League.

Another Nigerian star, Ahmed Musa, was in action for CSKA Moscow and he was booked during the game.

CSKA have a daunting task ahead of them in the second leg next weekend.