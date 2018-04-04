Champions League: Liverpool, Barcelona secure big wins

Related News

Liverpool and Barcelona on Wednesday secured big wins in their first leg Champions League quarter-final games against Manchester City and Roma respectively.

While the Reds thrashed City 3-0 at Anfield, there were more goals in the second match where Barcelona thumped Roma 4-1.

In the all-English quarter-final between Liverpool and City, many had predicted that there will be goals, but no one imagined it will be one-sided.

The Reds blew away their opponents in the first half, netting three times in the space of 19 minutes to take complete control of the first leg tie.

Having made their dominance count in the opening 45 minutes, the second period was all about Jurgen Klopp’s men keeping their clean sheet intact, which they achieved to put a foot in the last four ahead of next Tuesday’s return fixture in Manchester.

In other game in Spain, Barcelona benefitted from two own-goals before Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez added a goal each to give the Catalan giants a healthy lead.

Edin Dzeko did score for Roma but could best be described as a mere consolation.