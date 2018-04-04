Liverpool vs Man City (LIVE UPDATES): Klopp, Guardiola seek Champions League semifinal berth

The stage is set for the all-English quarter-final battle in the Champions League with Liverpool hosting their Premier League rivals at Anfield tonight in the first leg tie.
As attack-minded coaches, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will be looking to outsmart themselves as they seek to progress in Europe’s biggest club competition.
While the game could swing anyway, there is a consensus that goals should follow tonight at Merseyside.
This two teams have netted a combined 163 goals this season and much more is expected tonight!
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates… Kickoff 7.45p.m.
LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS!
STARTING XI: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Firmino, Salah
SUBS: Mignolet, Clyne, Wijnaldum, Moreno, Ings, Solanke, Masterson
MANCHESTER CITY TEAM NEWS!
STARTING XI: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Laporte; Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sane; Jesus
SUBS: Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Sterling, Delph, Bernardo, Zinchenko
Kick off at Anfield
Safe hands from Loris Karius as he comes out and claims the ball
Manchester City’s Leroy Sane is ruled offside
Goal!!! Mohamed Salah with the goal
Goal number 38 of the season for Mohamed Salah, whose incredible 2017-18 goes on. This breakthrough goal came via a counter-attack
The home team have had 36% of possession compared to the away team’s 64%
GOAL!! Nobody saw that coming Chamberlain makes it 2
Manchester City with a mountain to climb now
Pace of Chamberlain really troubling the city defence
GOAL… Sadio Mane makes it 3-0
Many predicted goals tonight but not many saw a one-way traffic as we presently have it
Liverpool had a three-goal advantage against City in that January fixture here only to concede twice to leave them holding on. Will City do that again