Liverpool vs Man City (LIVE UPDATES): Klopp, Guardiola seek Champions League semifinal berth

The stage is set for the all-English quarter-final battle in the Champions League with Liverpool hosting their Premier League rivals at Anfield tonight in the first leg tie.

As attack-minded coaches, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will be looking to outsmart themselves as they seek to progress in Europe’s biggest club competition.

While the game could swing anyway, there is a consensus that goals should follow tonight at Merseyside.

This two teams have netted a combined 163 goals this season and much more is expected tonight!

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates… Kickoff 7.45p.m.

LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS!

STARTING XI: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Firmino, Salah

SUBS: Mignolet, Clyne, Wijnaldum, Moreno, Ings, Solanke, Masterson

MANCHESTER CITY TEAM NEWS!

STARTING XI: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Laporte; Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sane; Jesus

SUBS: Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Sterling, Delph, Bernardo, Zinchenko

Kick off at Anfield

Safe hands from Loris Karius as he comes out and claims the ball

Manchester City’s Leroy Sane is ruled offside

Goal!!! Mohamed Salah with the goal

Goal number 38 of the season for Mohamed Salah, whose incredible 2017-18 goes on. This breakthrough goal came via a counter-attack

The home team have had 36% of possession compared to the away team’s 64%

GOAL!! Nobody saw that coming Chamberlain makes it 2

Manchester City with a mountain to climb now

Pace of Chamberlain really troubling the city defence

GOAL… Sadio Mane makes it 3-0

Many predicted goals tonight but not many saw a one-way traffic as we presently have it

Liverpool had a three-goal advantage against City in that January fixture here only to concede twice to leave them holding on. Will City do that again