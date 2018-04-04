FIFA testing new rules: yellow cards for coaches

Football’s ruling body FIFA is testing three possible new rules including yellow cards for coaches at youth tournaments, according to Deputy Secretary-General Zvonimir Boban.

Boban told Wednesday’s edition of German weekly Sport Bild that coaches and other officials are currently sent off immediately for offences which is not ideal.

“Up to now coaches were sent to the stands straight away in the case of wrongdoings.

“The yellow card informs the coach that he has to control his temper, otherwise he is in for it,” Boban said.

The other tested rule changes are allowing goalkeepers to make kick-offs to teammates positioned within the penalty
area, and to have substituted players leave the pitch anywhere.

“Players who are substituted are often slow to leave the pitch, fake problems to waste time and to disturb the
rhythm of the opposition before they leave the pitch at the midfield line,” Boban said.

“The referee can now order them to leave the pitch anywhere.” (dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.