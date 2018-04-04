FIFA testing new rules: yellow cards for coaches

Related News

Football’s ruling body FIFA is testing three possible new rules including yellow cards for coaches at youth tournaments, according to Deputy Secretary-General Zvonimir Boban.

Boban told Wednesday’s edition of German weekly Sport Bild that coaches and other officials are currently sent off immediately for offences which is not ideal.

“Up to now coaches were sent to the stands straight away in the case of wrongdoings.

“The yellow card informs the coach that he has to control his temper, otherwise he is in for it,” Boban said.

The other tested rule changes are allowing goalkeepers to make kick-offs to teammates positioned within the penalty

area, and to have substituted players leave the pitch anywhere.

“Players who are substituted are often slow to leave the pitch, fake problems to waste time and to disturb the

rhythm of the opposition before they leave the pitch at the midfield line,” Boban said.

“The referee can now order them to leave the pitch anywhere.” (dpa/NAN)