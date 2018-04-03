Champions League: Ronaldo magic sinks Juventus

Related News

Cristiano Ronaldo put up another spectacular display on Tuesday as he scored twice to help Real Madrid record a 3-0 win over 10-man Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in Turin.

Ronaldo netted once in either half – the second of which was a stunning overhead kick – as the reigning European champions put themselves in the driver’s seat as they look to defend their European crown.

Marcelo added a third late on, as Real Madrid took a huge step towards the semi-finals of the competition once again.

Already, many see the second leg as a mere formality but never say never as far as football is concerned.

In the second quarter final tie, Bayern Munich won 2-1 away to Sevilla.