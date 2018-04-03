Omidiji gets late Nigeria call-up for France friendly

Related News

A Netherland based player, Sophia Omidiji, has received a late call-up to the Super Falcons for Friday’s friendly with France in Le Mans.

Omidiji, who plays for Dutch topflight side S.B.V Excelsior disclosed this on her twitter handle @vegas2nl on Tuesday.

“I am honoured and delighted to do battle with my deserving and amazing sisters who I have watched over the years and made our country proud.

“Dreams definitely come true. Truly no words to describe the feeling, but thanks to everyone,” the tweet read.

The U.S. born player was last invited to the camp of Nigeria’s U-20 side Falconets ahead of a 2016 World Cup qualifier against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The forward will join other 17 players invited at the Mercure Le Mans Centre as the team camp opens today.

(NAN)