Nigerian goals: Watch Olanare hit two in Russia as Joel Obi continues best scoring season

Samuel Olanare scores a brace against league leaders

Fringe Super Eagles forward, Samuel Olanare, scored a brace, which defeated league leaders, Locomotiv Moscow. The forward on loan from CSKA Moscow scored the first from the penalty spot in the 48th minute – the equaliser and then scored the winner 11 minutes afterwards with an impudent back heel. It was the 23-year-old’s first goals for the club in his third appearance. Brian Idowu played at right back while Fegor Ogude played as an auxiliary forward for Amkar and all three completed 90 minutes. Amkar are 13th on the 16-team table with 25 points while Locomotiv head the table with 49 points from 23 matches.

Joel Obi scores 5th Serie A goal

After making a comeback to the Super Eagles during the recent FIFA window, Joel Obi came on as a substitute away to Cagliari and scored the fourth goal for his team with three minutes left on the clock. Obi came on for Iago Falque in the 77th minute and scored his fifth league goal in the 87th minute to cap off a truly memorable night for the visitors – a goal awarded courtesy of VAR. This has become the best scoring season for the Nigerian in the 10 seasons he has spent in Italy – a career that has seen him score just seven Serie A goals in total. You would also see some colossal misses in front of goal by players from both sides even before the scoring started.

It is Gong’s time in Slovakia

AS Trencin have become an unearthing point for talented young Nigerian wingers with the latest to come being Hilary Gong. The little-known winger scored two goals for his side in the Championship playoff against Zilina to bring his tally to six in 23 appearances for the side that Moses Simon and Samuel Kalu formerly played for. Gong scored his first and his side’s third in the 41st minute and rounded off the scoring in the 76th minute to bring the score line to 5-1 in favour of the visitors.

Awoniyi back from suspension with a goal

After a two-match suspension for a red card, Liverpool loanee, Taiwo Awoniyi scored on his return to Mouscron. The former U-17 and U-20 international scored the third goal for his team in the Belgian Division A Europa League playoffs, that kicked off last weekend. It was the eighth league goal for the 20-year-old and Clement Petit substituted him in the 89th minute.