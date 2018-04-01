Dele Alli scores twice as Spurs beat Chelsea in London derby

Related News

Two quick goals from Dele Alli in the second half helped Tottenham Hotspur come from behind to beat Chelsea 3-1 in Sunday’s London Derby.

It was the first time Spurs will win at Stamford Bridge in 28 years.

Spurs started from behind when Victor Moses provided a good cross to Alvaro Morata and the Spaniard nod his side in front in the 30th minute.

However, a superb strike from Christian Eriksen soon had Spurs on level terms just before the first half ended..

Alli was the star man in the second half; scoring twice to earn Spurs the rarest of away wins against their London rivals.

Interestingly, Sunday’s outing was Alli’s 100th Premier League appearance.

With the damaging home defeat suffered by Chelsea on Sunday, they are now eight points behind their opponents in the race for a top-four finish.

