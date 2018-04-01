Only Pogba can explain poor Manchester United form – Mourinho

Related News

Midfielder Paul Pogba’s poor Manchester United form is not due to an injury he suffered in 2017 and he alone can explain his struggles this season, manager Jose Mourinho has said.

The Frenchman picked up a hamstring injury in a UEFA Champions League tie against Basel last September and has not been able to replicate his early season form since returning.

The 25-year-old France international has had further spells on the sidelines this season due to minor injuries and poor form and has not started in United’s last three games.

“Pogba’s form has nothing to do with his injury. His recovery was good,” Mourinho was quoted as saying.

Asked about the reasons for Pogba’s dip in performance, Mourinho added: “Ask him when you have a chance what he thinks about it. I work to get the best out of him. It’s the only thing I can do. I cannot do anything else.

“I think he is fine after the injury. It was a difficult injury. It was an injury that makes other players at other clubs, after other medical assessments, end up in surgery.”

“I think he is more than fine in relation to the recovery from the injury, which is a muscular area sometimes where you have a recurrence. In his case, not at all,” Mourinho added.

Pogba scored and set up a goal to inspire France to a 3-1 friendly win away to World Cup hosts Russia on Tuesday.

Manchester United are second in the league on 68 points from 31 games as they bid to finish runners-up to champions-elect Manchester City.

(Reuters/NAN)