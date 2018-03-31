EPL Round-Up: Ndidi sees red card as Lukaku nets 100th goal

Related News

The Premier League served different menu for different people as club football returned on Saturday in England after the international break.

On Saturday evening, Nigeria international, Wilfred Ndidi was left riling after he was sent off in Leicester City’s 2-0 away win against Brighton & Hove Albion.

It was completely different for Romelu Lukaku who was in an ecstatic mode having joined the league of players to score 100 goals in the Premier League.

Ndidi who in the past has received rave reviews for his work rate and professionalism, got it bit wrong on Saturday as he was first yellow-carded in the 24th minute.

The Super Eagles star was given the marching orders when he got his second yellow card in the 87th minute after clipping Shane Duffy.

Ndidi’s sending off did not affect the Foxes as late goals from Vincent Iborra and Jamie Vardy helped Leicester City grab an unlikely three points away from home.

It is the second time the Nigerian midfielder will be sent off in a Premier League match.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United remain second after coasting to a 2-0 home win over Swansea.

Lukaku fired the Red Devils, who play rivals Manchester City next weekend, in front after just four minutes with a deflected effort.

Alexis Sanchez added a second with a low finish on 20 minutes.

Elsewhere, a goal 10 minutes from time courtesy of Ayoze Perez handed Newcastle a slender 1-0 win over Huddersfield at St. James Park.

There was drama at the Vicarage Road where a 92nd-minute goal from Jermain Defoe rescued a point for Bournemouth as they played to a 2-2 draw against Watford

Kiko opened the scoring for Watford in the 13th minute before Joshua King equalised for Bournemouth in the 43rd minute.

The Hornets took the lead again in the 49th minute thanks to a goal from Roberto Pereyra before Defoe leveled matters late in the game.

Goals in each half from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood handed Burnley a 2-1 win over West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Jose Rondon scored West Brom’s consolation goal in the 83rd minute.

Three goals in the first half from Joao Mario and Marko Arnautovic (a brace) handed West Ham an impressive 3-0 win over Southampton at Olympic Stadium.

Premier League Results

Crystal Palace 1 – 2 Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 – 2 Leicester City

Manchester United 2 – 0 Swansea City

Newcastle United 1 – 0 Huddersfield Town

Watford 2 – 2 AFC Bournemouth

West Bromwich Albion 1 – 2 Burnley

West Ham United 3 – 0 Southampton