Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Sunshine Stars v Kwara United @Akure Stadium @4pm on April 1

These are hard times for Sunshine Stars and Kwara United. The sun has dimmed and there is no unity as after 14 matches, Stars have just 16 points and have scored just 11 goals while bottom-placed United have two fewer points and one goal less. Redemption is still very possible because there are still 24 matches left in the season. The Akin Olowookere-tutored side needs to make Akure a fortress again and start picking points in away matches.

For United, their 2-1 victory over Kano Pillars showed they have a team that can play with the best, a form, which they have to replicate on their travels. A win for Kwara will send Sunshine to the bottom of the table even though they have won just one point on their travels so far but a home win for Sunshine could see them leap as much as six places on the table. This would be a tense affair.

Current Form: Sunshine [L-W-L-D-W]; Kwara Utd [W-D-L-L-D]

Head to head

19/09/15 NPFL Kwara United 1 – 2 Sunshine Stars

20/05/15 NPFL Sunshine Stars 1 – 0 Kwara United

21/07/13 NPFL Sunshine Stars 3 – 1 Kwara United

20/03/13 NPFL Kwara United 1 – 1 Sunshine Stars

12/08/12 NPFL Sunshine Stars 1 – 1 Kwara United

Prediction: Sunshine 2-0 Kwara Utd

Chelsea v Tottenham @Stamford Bridge @4pm on April 1

Top 4 in the English Premier League is the target for these two London clubs and the future of Chelsea’s manager; Antonio Conte is also in contention. While Tottenham have not beaten their London neighbours at Stamford Bridge since 1990 [28 years and counting], they have the greater momentum coming into this encounter. Spurs know a win on Sunday could be the knockout blow to the Blues hanging on to their coattails. A win for Chelsea cuts the deficit on Spurs to just two points with seven matches left in the season.

Conte said, “If we win on Sunday we’ll go very close to Tottenham. Otherwise, it will be difficult to take a place in the Champions League.” For Mauricio Pochettino, Sunday’s match is “not a final”. Spurs manager believes consistency between now and the final day of the season will be more important in snagging that very important top four spot. This should be one feisty derby!

Current Form: Chelsea [W-L-W-L-L]; Tottenham [W-W-L-W-W]

Head to head

20/08/17 PRL Tottenham 1 – 2 Chelsea

22/04/17 FAC Chelsea 4 – 2 Tottenham

04/01/17 PRL Tottenham 2 – 0 Chelsea

26/11/16 PRL Chelsea 2 – 1 Tottenham

02/05/16 PRL Chelsea 2 – 2 Tottenham

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham

Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund @Allianz Arena @5:30pm on Mar 31

It is called Der Klassiker in Germany but right now the gulf between Bayern and Dortmund stands at 18 points and two places on the table. Can any team stop Bayern from winning this Bundesliga season? Even Dortmund? That should be an emphatic no but more surprising things have happened in football. Bayern lost their last game to RB Leipzig and won’t want to be dogged by another loss going into their Champions League quarter-final against Sevilla. Bayern are chasing a Klassiker treble after beating Dortmund 3-1 earlier in the season at the Signal Iduna Park last November and then they knocked out the DFB Pokal defending champions in the third round.

Current Form: Bayern [L-W-W-W-D]; Dortmund [W-D-W-L-D]

Head to head

20/12/17 DFP Bayern 2 – 1 Dortmund

04/11/17 BUN Dortmund 1 – 3 Bayern

05/08/17 SUC Dortmund 2 – 2 Bayern

26/04/17 DFP Bayern 2 – 3 Dortmund

08/04/17 BUN Bayern 4 – 1 Dortmund

Prediction: Bayern 4-1 Dortmund

Juventus v AC Milan @Allianz Stadium @7:45pm on Mar 31

It is a daunting task for Gennaro Gattuso and Milan, as Juventus have not conceded a goal sheet in their last 10 Serie A matches. Though Gattuso will be buoyed by the fact that Milan have not lost in their last 10 Serie A matches – eight wins and two draws, including five consecutive victories. Leonardo Bonucci makes a return to the Allianz as Milan captain though Max Allegri could be hampered by the upcoming Champions League encounter with Real Madrid and the injury doubts over Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Federico Bernardeschi and Sami Khedira. This could be a preview of their Coppa Italia final clash in May. It is all to play for!

Current Form: Juventus [D-W-W-W-W]; AC Milan [W-L-W-L-W]

Head to head

28/10/17 SEA AC Milan 0 – 2 Juventus

10/03/17 SEA Juventus 2 – 1 AC Milan

25/01/17 COI Juventus 2 – 1 AC Milan

23/12/16 SUC Juventus 1 – 1 AC Milan

22/10/16 SEA AC Milan 1 – 0 Juventus

Prediction: Juventus 3-1 AC Milan