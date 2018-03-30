Nigeria League: LMC wants 15 referees punished

Related News

The League Management Company (LMC) has recommended the suspension of 15 match officials who officiated in five 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 14 fixtures.

The league organising body, while disclosing this on Friday through its twitter handle, said the performance and conduct of the officials were below standard.

“Some match officials involved in five fixtures of Match Day 14 have been recommended for suspension from further officiating of matches pending full investigation into their performances.

“The referees’ performance was well below the high standard expected in the league, including questionable decisions and failure to submit match reports on time.

“The fixtures are Heartland FC vs Nasarawa United, Lobi Stars vs Rivers United, Go Round FC vs Rangers International, Yobe Desert Stars vs Enyimba International and FC IfeanyiUbah vs Plateau United,’’ the tweet read.

The LMC went on to name the affected officials.

“The match officials are Maroof Afolabi (Kwara), Akinsanya Segun (Oyo State) and Alhaji Alhaji (Kogi) who officiated the match in Omoku between Go Round FC and Rangers.

“Also, the officials in Heartland FC vs Nasarawa United match — O.O Awosakin, Busayo Ogunyamodi and I.O Awosakin, all from Ondo State — are affected.

“In the Lobi Stars vs Rivers United match, centre referee Folusho Ajayi (Oyo State) and her assistants, Aina Idris (Lagos State) and Abdulganiyu Abdulmalik (Bauchi State), were also listed.

“Awalu Rabiu (Zamfara), Adamu Zakari (Jigawa) and Badamosi Badamosi (Jigawa) who officiated the FC IfeanyiUbah vs Plateau United were not spared.

“Lastly, also involved are the referees in the Yobe Stars vs Enyimba International match, namely Dankano Mohammed (Kogi), Mohammed Surakat and Toyin Sunday, both from Kwara State,’’ the tweet added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LMC’s recommendation will now be looked into by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The country’s apex football body will now apply the appropriate sanctions on the erring referees.

(NAN)