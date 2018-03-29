France Vs Nigeria: Super Falcons Coach invites 17 players

Related News

Super Falcons Coach Thomas Dennerby has invited 17 players for next week’s friendly between Nigeria and France Women national teams.

The eight –time African champions are up against their French counterparts at the Stade MM Arena in the city of Le Mans, France on Friday, 6th April 2018.

After opting for solely home-based professionals in his first assignment, Coach Dennerby will have the complement of foreign –based gladiators this time for France friendly.

Nigeria’s 17 –woman list includes Rita Chikwelu, who captained the team to win an eighth continental title in Cameroon in December 2016, as well as big forward Desire Oparanozie, the effervescent Francisca Ordega, nimble –footed midfielder Ngozi Okobi and home –based goalkeepers Onyinyechukwu Okeke and Chiamaka Nnadozie.

U.S –based forward Courtney Dike and Ordega would be first arrivals in Le Mans on Tuesday, 3rd April – the same day the delegation from Nigeria will depart from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The Super Falcons will lodge at the Mercure Le Mans Centre.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Onyinyechukwu Okeke; Chiamaka Nnadozie

Defenders: Josephine Chukwunonye; Ngozi Ebere; Faith Ikidi; Ugo Njoku; Osinachi Ohale; Glory Ogbonna

Midfielders: Rita Chikwelu; Ngozi Okobi; Ini-Abasi Umotong; Ogonna Chukwudi

Forwards: Francisca Ordega; Desire Oparanozie; Courtney Dike; Esther Sunday; Anam Imo