Nigeria v Serbia (Player Ratings)

At the fifth time of asking, Gernot Rohr lost his first friendly match as the Super Eagles were well beaten 2-0 by Serbia on Tuesday night at The Hive Stadium in London. They say you learn more from a defeat than a win and the showing exacerbated some deficiencies in the Eagles squad. Just like they did against Poland, the team was not cohesive through the middle leaving the strikers with a paucity of goal scoring chances. Here are the ratings of the starting 11 and the substitutes.
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.
More in Football
-
Super Eagles lose to Serbia
-
Nigeria v Serbia (LIVE UPDATES): Eagles to keep up their confidence
-
Carl Ikeme to receive World Cup qualification bonus
-
Nigeria v Serbia: Five things Rohr will decide on after match
-
Nigeria vs Serbia: How To Watch Super Eagles Live On TV
-
Mikel laments over unavailability for Serbia friendly