Super Eagles lose to Serbia

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were on Tuesday beaten 2-0 by the Serbia national team in an international friendly played at the Hive Stadium in London.

After recording a slim lone goal win over Poland in their last outing, the expectations were quite high that the Eagles could follow up with another win over Serbia.

However, that was not the case as the Serbians shook off their defeat against Morocco to beat Nigeria quite convincly on Tuesday in London.

After being denied what looked like a good goal in the first half, the Serbians who are also nicknamed the Eagles came smoking in the second half where they scored two goals.

Aleksandar Mitrović was the hero as he hit the brace that ensured Serbia beat Nigeria 2-0.