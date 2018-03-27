Nigeria v Serbia (LIVE UPDATES): Eagles to keep up their confidence

Related News

Friendly matches are not primarily for results but bad losses could bring about a loss of confidence – something Gernot Rohr will not want when his team confronts Serbia on Tuesday evening.

The Super Eagles are currently building up a persona of being hard to beat. The manager would love that to continue whatever the performance of the team, just as they showed against Poland.

Joel Obi gets a chance to play as the midfield orchestrator in the absence of team captain, Mikel Obi. He showed his fight against Poland, now Rohr wants to see his skill set in passing and positional play.

Ahmed Musa is at best a substitute in this team, playing well as a substitute No.9 will give the manager options and the CSKA man a certified place on the plane to Russia.

Nigeria Starting XI: Uzoho; Ebuehi, Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Idowu; Onazi, Ndidi, Joel Obi; Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from The Hive. Kick off is 8:00 p.m.

Chidozie Awaziem of Ligue 1 side, Nantes will win his fourth cap as he replaces Leon Balogun who failed a late fitness test.

Serbia’s starting XI: Stojkovic, Rukavina, Ivanovic, Nastasic, Kolarov, Milivojevic, Matic, Tadic, Ljajic, Kostic, Mitrovic