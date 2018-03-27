Nigeria vs Serbia: How To Watch Super Eagles Live On TV

Related News

Fans across the world can watch the Super Eagles live on TV again as they get down to action for their second friendly game in four days. Tuesday’s game is against the Serbia national team in London.

Fewer people will be watching the Super Eagles live at the Stadium on Tuesday night compared to their last outing on Friday.

The Municipality Stadium that hosted Poland-Nigeria game had a capacity of over 40,000 and it was almost filled while the Hive Stadium, the venue for Tuesday’s game cannot contain up to 6,000 fans.

More persons are expected to catch up with the three-time African champions across some selected pay TV platforms.

It has been confirmed that the Super Eagles game against Serbia will be aired on SuperSport 9&4. For GOTV subscribers, they can have a glimpse of what to expect in Russia from the Eagles on SuperSport Select 1.

The kick-off for Nigeria vs Serbia game is 8.00 p.m. and PREMIUM TIMES will also be serving Live Updates.