Mikel laments over unavailability for Serbia friendly

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, says he is ‘sad and frustrated’ as he is set to miss yet another game for the Nigeria national team.

Mikel, who could not make it to Wroclaw where the Super Eagles took on the Polish national team last Friday, will be missing in action again as the Nigerian team continue their preparations for the World Cup with another tune-up game, this time against Serbia.

With the confirmation that he would not be in London for the Serbia game, the former Chelsea star explained the reason.

The Super Eagles captain wrote on his twitter handle, @mikel_john_obi: ”Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond my control, I will not be on the field for our game v Serbia tomorrow. I am sad, and frustrated, but giving my full support to the team for another WIN! 👊🏿🇳🇬 #SoarSuperEagles”.

Though the Eagles grinded out the result against the Poles, the vacuum created by Mikel’s absence was evident and that may be the same case on Tuesday against Serbia.

It is said that Mikel is battling to renew his work permit in China where he plays his club football for Tianjin Teda.

Mikel, who has 82 caps for Nigeria with six goals to his name, has since been replaced with Bursaspor midfielder Mikel Agu who was one of the earliest arrivals in London.

Tuesday’s game between Nigeria and Serbia will kick off at 8.00 p.m. at the Hive, Barnet FC Stadium, London.