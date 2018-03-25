Nigerian League Round-Up: Five home teams get controversial penalties

Related News

Lobi Stars required a penalty kick in the last minute of stoppage time to secure a 3-2 win over Rivers United in their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 14 tie in Makurdi on Sunday.

The game, played at the Aper Aku Stadium, looked like it will end in a stalemate before the host were given a penalty (second in the match) in stoppage time. This was converted by Austin Ogunye.

The victory recorded by Lobi Stars saw them increase their points tally to 26 after 14 games as they stay top for another week.

In Owerri, there was another late penalty drama as Heartland piped Nasarawa United 2-1 at the Dan Ayiam stadium.

Nasarawa United team manager, Solomon Babanja, bemoaned the manner in which his side lost to Heartland in Owerri on Sunday.

According to him, he had never seen such officiating in his life.

“I am not a happy man today, why will a man that is supposed to do justice to the game end up to be a killjoy?

“The Coaches did a good job to prepare the team for this game but look at what the man from Ondo state did to deny the efforts of my boys with two dubious penalty calls gifting the home side the win.”

The long-serving team manager added that he would appeal to the LMC to look into the game again stating that if officiating continues like this then, “we will never reach the promised land as expected”.

The late penalty drama also played out in the Go Round Fc and Enugu Rangers tie with the home team needing a dying minute spot kick to rescue a 2-2 draw against the Flying Antelopes.

In all, seven penalties kicks were given to five home teams in the NPFL matches today.

Five of those penalties were awarded when the home teams were losing or drawing and three were very late in extra time.

Away from the penalty dramas, the NPFL Match Day 14 games produced 29 goals; the most this season in any Match Day.

NPFL Results

Heartland 2-1 Nasarawa Utd

Lobi 3-2 Rivers Utd

Akwa Utd 1-1 Abia Warriors

Wikki 3-0 El-Kanemi

FCIU 3-0 Plateau Utd

Kwara Utd 2-1 Kano Pillars

Tornadoes 1-0 Sunshine Stars

Yobe DS 1-1 Enyimba

Go Round 2-2 Rangers

MFM 2-1 Katsina Utd

Summary

Goals:- 29

Home Wins:- 7

Draws:- 3

Home Goals:- 20

Away Goals:- 9