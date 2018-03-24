Argentina, Portugal win World Cup test matches

Related News

Varying results were recorded on Friday as teams heading to the World Cup began their dress rehearsals with friendly matches.

Just like Nigeria, Argentina and Portugal both secured victories in their respective games against Italy and Egypt on Friday night.

While Argentina even without Lionel Messi beat the Azzurri 2-0, Portugal had to rely on the ingenuity of Cristiano Ronaldo to overcome Egypt 2-1.

Ronaldo popped up with two late goals to break the heart of the Pharaohs who were already hoping for a famous win having been shot ahead by Mohamed Salah.

Elsewhere, England showed character to beat The Netherlands 1-0 away from home with Jesse Lingard getting the only goal for the Three Lions.

France also suffered a shock home defeat; losing 2-3 to Colombia.

For the other African teams heading to the World Cup, Senegal played out an uninspiring 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan.

At the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino (Torino), Serbia were beaten 2-1 by Morocco while Tunisia pipped Iran 1-0.

Also on Friday, reigning world Champions Germany and Spain settled for a 1-1 draw at the Esprit arena (Düsseldorf)

Some other Friday results (International Friendly)

Norway 4 – 1 Australia

Bulgaria 0 – 1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Turkey 1 – 0 Ireland

Greece 0 – 1 Switzerland

Ukraine 1 – 1 Saudi Arabia

Austria 3 – 0 Slovenia

Scotland 0 – 1 Costa Rica