Poland 0 – 1 Nigeria Ratings: Uzoho, Obi, Idowu pass auditions

The first ever meeting between the Eagles of Poland and Nigeria at the Stadium Miejski in Wroclaw, Poland, was decided by a penalty on the hour from Victor Moses. The goal was the only shot on target from the Super Eagles, ranked No.50 in the world as they rocked the No.7 ranked team.
Francis Uzoho made his first start for the team in his second cap, same with Brian Idowu, who started at left-back. Here are the ratings for the starting 11 and the six substitutes.
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here
TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.