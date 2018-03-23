International Friendly: Victor Moses helps Nigeria beat Poland

Related News

Victor Moses got the only goal for Nigeria on Friday as the Super Eagles secured a lone goal victory over the Polish national team in an international friendly played at the Municipal Stadium in Wroclaw.

Friday’s meeting was the first ever between both teams and it was quite keenly contested with the Poles creating more of the chances but Nigeria ending as winners.

Poland dominated the first half and could have been at least two goals up in the first half with their captain Robert Lewandowski hitting the post and Leon Balogun making a daring clearance off the goal line.

Things got a little bit better for Nigeria in the second half when Moses was brought down on the hour-mark. He stood up to convert the resultant penalty awarded.

Nigeria’s 19-year old goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, made a statement for himself as he ensured that he had a clean sheet with a couple of saves to his name.

The Super Eagles will now head to London where they will face Serbia in four days’ time while Poland will hope to get their bearing in their next outing against South Korea.

Read our live updates of the Poland vs. Nigeria match here.