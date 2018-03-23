International Friendly: Brazil thrash World Cup hosts, Russia

Related News

World Cup hosts, Russia, were on Friday shown they still have a lot to do to claim victory at the fast-approaching football fiesta on their home soil.

The Russians were beaten 3-0 by Brazil in an international friendly played at the Olimpiyskiy Stadion Luzhniki in Moscow on Friday.

Following a first half that saw the Selecao struggle to create many clear-cut openings, they stepped things up early in the second half with a three-goal blast inside 13 minutes.

Miranda opened the scoring for the Samba Boys with a rare goal, before Philippe Coutinho added a second from the spot and Paulinho a third against a Russian side made up entirely of home-based players.

Russia will be playing in Group A at the World Cup against Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay.

On their part, five-time World champions, Brazil will be campaigning in Group E against Costa Rica, Serbia and Switzerland.