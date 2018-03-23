ANALYSIS: Against Poland, Rohr seeks to keep ‘no loss’ record

Related News

Gernot Rohr has been at the Super Eagles helm since August 2016 and has overseen 11 Grade A matches.

In total, the Super Eagles (both A and B) have played 19 matches and lost twice.

The first loss was to South Africa in a Nations Cup qualifier on June 10, 2016, and the second loss was the CHAN final in which the Eagles were decimated 4-0 by Morocco.

In friendly encounters, Rohr boasts an unbeaten record in three matches.

March 23, 2017

Nigeria 1 – 1 Senegal

This match would be remembered for the wrong reasons.

The NFF sent out a link to show the match, for which fans had to pay but technical challenges sufficed and the match could not be viewed live.

Monies were refunded and a link to watch the match afterward was provided.

The Terenga Lions were physically robust in this encounter and scored in the 54th minute through Moussa Sow, who headed against the post in the first half.

Daniel Akpeyi made a mistake on a cross as his punch fell nicely to Sow, who converted from a supposedly tight angle.

Nigeria responded from the penalty spot with six minutes left on the clock. Kelechi Iheanacho converted the spot kick to hand the Eagles a 1-1 draw but the Leicester City spurned a great chance in the first half when he shot wide with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Starting XI: Akpeyi; Echiejile, Balogun, Omeruo, Troost-Ekong; Onazi, Iwobi, Ndidi, Musa, M. Simon, Iheanacho

Watch highlights here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yizhr-apU2o

June 1, 2017

Nigeria 3 – 0 Togo

This was not an official friendly, as it was not rated by FIFA. It was before the match against South Africa in the 2019 Nations Cup qualifiers, which the team lost 2-0. Ahmed Musa scored two goals while Iheanacho added the third.

Starting XI: Ezenwa; Echiejile, Troost-Ekong, Shehu, Awaziem, Agu, Iwobi, Ndidi, Etebo, Musa, Iheanacho

November 14, 2017

Argentina 2 – 4 Nigeria

This friendly win gave Nigerians so much hope on the eve of the World Cup draws. Argentina, without Lionel Messi, went ahead with two goals in the first half and they could have scored more as Rohr experimented with three at the back.

Ever Banega opened the scoring with a sublime free kick in the 27th minute and Sergio Aguero doubled that lead nine minutes later.

Iheanacho restored some hope with a sumptuous free-kick a minute before the interval. Rohr made changes and the fight back was on – Iwobi equalised nine minutes into the second half; Brian Idowu scored with virtually his first kick of a ball as a Super Eagle and Iwobi completed an astonishing turnaround in the 73rd minute. Francis Uzoho and Tyronne Ebuehi showed their mettle also.

Starting XI: Akpeyi; Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Awaziem, Aina, Shehu, Mikel Obi, Ogu, Iwobi, Ndidi, Iheanacho

Watch highlights here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PByh9Vl8qqE