How to watch Nigeria, Poland friendly

Fans hoping to see the Super Eagles in action on Friday against the Polish national team can do so on some selected pay-tv platforms.

Already, it is confirmed that the Poland vs Nigeria friendly will be shown live on Supersport 9 for DSTV subscribers while GOTV users can watch the Eagles soar on SuperSport Select 1.

This is the first time Poland and Nigeria are engaging in an international match and many are anticipating a crunch clash as both teams begin their preparation for the World Cup in Russia in earnest.

For those hoping to keep an eye on what other group opponents of Nigeria at the World Cup will be doing on Friday, ESPN on Kwese will be showing Argentina vs Italy friendly.

Nigeria’s other World Cup group opponents, Iceland and Croatia will be in action in the early hours of Saturday against Mexico and Peru respectively.

