Blatter rejects calls to boycott World Cup in Russia over Skripal case

Sepp Blatter
Sepp Blatter

Former FIFA resident, Joseph Blatter, said Thursday that he did not support the idea to boycott the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia amid the poisoning scandal in the UK.

Former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter, who were found unconscious in a Salisbury shopping centre in early March 14, are being treated for exposure to “A234” substance, according to the UK government, who say it is of Novichok type of military-grade nerve agents.

On March 11, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said her country would lower the level of the official delegation at the World Cup because of Russia’s involvement in the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

May specified that neither high-ranking officials nor representatives of the royal family would attend the
championship.

Later, Icelandic media reported about the possibility of the country’s officials boycotting the tournament as well.

Blatter urged for the championship to commence “in peace and for peace.”

“Football has up to two billion followers. FIFA-World Cup 2018 in Russia: The most important sport event in the world.

“Therefore no boycott! Let’s play the game in peace and for peace!” Blatter wrote on his Twitter.

On March 13, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova that the accusations were aimed at undermining trust in Russia as the organizer of the FIFA World Cup.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15.

The matches will take place in Kaliningrad, Kazan, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, and Yekaterinburg.

(Sputnik/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.