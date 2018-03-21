CAF Confederation Cup: Nigerian teams get opponents

Plateau United team

The Nigerian teams in the CAF Confederation Cup now know their opponents following the draws conducted on Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt.

Plateau United who are the reigning champions of the Nigerian league have been drawn to face Algerian side, USM Algiers.

On their part, MFM FC who also dropped out of the Champions League to the Confederation Cup have been drawn to face Malian side, Djoliba Athletic Club.

As for Enyimba, they have a date with South African club Bidvest Wits while Akwa United will have to go past Sudanese club, Al Hilal, to make the group phase of the CAF Confederation Cup.

As already stated, the First Leg games will be played through April 6,7,8 while the Second Leg ties will come up between April 17, 18.

No Nigerian team has ever won the CAF Confederation Cup in its present format.

Fixtures

Al Hilal (Sudan) vs Akwa United

Plateau United vs USM Algiers (Algeria)

Bidvest Wits (South Africa) vs Enyimba FC

MFM FC vs Djoliba Athletic Club (Mali)

First Leg: April 6,7,8

Second Leg: April 17, 18

