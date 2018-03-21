I was not sacked in Sudan – Amuneke

Related News

Former Nigeria international, Emmanuel Amuneke, has reacted to media reports suggesting he was sacked from his post as coach of Sudanese club Al Khartoum Watani.

The former Golden Eaglets coach said it was a mutual decision between him and his now erstwhile employers to part ways.

According to Amuneke, this decision was because of the Sudanese club’s failure to pay his wages for two months.

“I was not sacked,” Amuneke said on Wednesday from his base in Sudan. “It was a mutual decision to part ways due to financial reasons.

“They suggested I took a pay cut because they were not getting money from their sponsors, but there was no point staying on.

“They were sincere in their approach and we agreed for them to pay what is being owed me before we part ways,” he added.

Though Amuneke insists he was not sacked, the results on the pitch haven’t been fantastic for the Nigerian coach who has amassed 11 points from 8 matches.

In his last game as Al Khartoum Watani coach, Amuneke suffered a 3-1 home defeat in the hands of a newly-promoted side, Ahli Merowe.