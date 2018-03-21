Spanish authorities want Xabi Alonso jailed five years

Xabi Alonso (Photo Credit: Goal.com)

Spain’s prosecutor said on Wednesday it was seeking a five-year jail sentence and a fine of 4 million euros (£3.5 million) for former footballer Xabi Alonso over accusations of tax fraud.

The prosecutor said in a statement Alonso is accused of defrauding the Spanish state some 2 million euros between 2010 and 2012.

The prosecutor called for the same sentence to be applied to Alonso’s financial advisor, Ivan Zaldua Azcuenaga, and the administrator of consultancy shell company, Ignasi Casanova.

The Spanish government has been clamping down on footballers who are found guilty of either evading or avoiding tax.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo were recently prosecuted for similar offenses.

(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.