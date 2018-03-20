Messi: Argentina must win 2018 World Cup

Related News

Lionel Messi says the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicking off in June 14 in Russia will probably be his last shot at winning football’s most esteemed prize.

“We depend on the results, unfortunately. We feel that if we are not champions…we will not have another,” he told La Cornisa.

The Barcelona ace has won every club accolade and individual award possible but is yet to lay his hands on the Jules Rimet trophy. It was so near but yet so far in 2014 in Brazil as Argentina lost the final 1-0, courtesy of a Mario Goetze goal for Germany.

“I imagine being able to be in that game, to win it, to be able to raise the cup.

“It’s the dream I have always had, and every time a World Cup comes, it gets even stronger.

“I want to tell people that I hope it’s a great World Cup for us, that my wish is the same as all of you and that we can live something similar to 2014, which was an unforgettable experience, and that the result is similar, but this time raising the cup is everyone’s dream.”

The Jorge Sampaoli-coached Argentina side is in Manchester for a friendly against Italy scheduled for Friday. They are grouped with Nigeria, Croatia, and Iceland and start their campaign with a match against first-timers Iceland on June 16.